Rep: Smashing Pumpkins tried to include bassist in reunion

NEW YORK (AP) — A spokesperson for The Smashing Pumpkins said the band has tried to include ex-bassist D'arcy Wretzky in its upcoming reunion though she claims she has been excluded.

The representative said Monday that band members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin haven't played a show with Wretzky in nearly two decades though they've reached out to the performer.

"In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band's dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven't played a show with D'arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it's not for a lack of trying," read the statement to The Associated Press. "Despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon."

Last month Wretzky told the music website BlastEcho she would not be involved in the reunion. She offered more details in a BlastEcho story posted Sunday, saying Corgan invited her to join the band again but later rescinded.

On Saturday, The Smashing Pumpkins posted a countdown clock on its website to end Thursday. Corgan also shared photos of himself, Iha and Chamberlin working in a recording studio on social media.

The Grammy-winning band released its debut album in 1991. Its third album, "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," sold 10 million albums in the United States and reached diamond status.