  1. Home
  2. World

Year after Kim's killing, suspected masterminds evade trial

By EILEEN NG and ERIC TALMADGE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/13 09:25

FILE - This combination of the Oct. 2, 2017 file photos shows Indonesian Siti Aisyah, left, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, right, escorted by police a

FILE - This combination of file photos shows Kim Jong Nam, left, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Narita, Japan, on M

FILE - In this March 29, 2017, file photo, North Korea's flag flutters inside North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Lost in the glare of Nor

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Lost in the glare of North Korea's missile launches, rhetorical battles with Washington and charm offensive at the Winter Olympics, a court is hearing evidence in the stunning assassination of Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother.

The two young Southeast Asian women on trial could be sent to the gallows for a crime they almost certainly had a part in — possibly without knowing it.

But just as certainly, the slaying of Kim Jong Nam one year ago Tuesday required a bigger cast of characters.

People who could plan such a crime, procure a deadly and exotic poison and ensure no one was harmed other than the target in a crowded airport terminal in Malaysia.

And those suspected masterminds are all long gone.