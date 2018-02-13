Year after Kim's killing, suspected masterminds evade trial

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Lost in the glare of North Korea's missile launches, rhetorical battles with Washington and charm offensive at the Winter Olympics, a court is hearing evidence in the stunning assassination of Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother.

The two young Southeast Asian women on trial could be sent to the gallows for a crime they almost certainly had a part in — possibly without knowing it.

But just as certainly, the slaying of Kim Jong Nam one year ago Tuesday required a bigger cast of characters.

People who could plan such a crime, procure a deadly and exotic poison and ensure no one was harmed other than the target in a crowded airport terminal in Malaysia.

And those suspected masterminds are all long gone.