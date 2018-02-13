  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/02/13 08:52
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

San Martin 0, Tigre 0

Thursday's Match

Godoy Cruz 4, Lanus 1

Friday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 4, CA Chacarita Juniors 2

Santa Fe 0, Arsenal 0

Saturday's Matches

Newell's 0, Colon 1

Gimnasia 0, Estudiantes 0

Velez Sarsfield 0, Patronato Parana 2

Olimpo 1, Racing Club 2

Sunday's Matches

Independiente vs. San Lorenzo

Godoy Cruz 2, Belgrano 1

Talleres 1, Banfield 0

Boca Juniors 1, Temperley 0

Monday's Matches

Lanus 1, River Plate 0

Atletico Tucuman 2, San Martin 1

Tigre 2, Argentinos Jrs 0