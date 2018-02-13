Marvel Studios brings 'Black Panther' to NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) — Marvel Studios has brought a touch of "Black Panther" to New York Fashion Week. The company invited several designers to create looks inspired by the film opening on Friday.

Jewelry designer Douriean Fletcher is among three artists who created capsule collections for Monday's fashion presentation. She created pieces for the film as well, including an 18-karat gold plate and amethyst neck piece that is part of a costume worn by Angela Bassett's character Queen Ramonda.

Fletcher says she's thrilled to be a part of history. Others participating in the group show say they hope the Afrocentric themes in the futuristic film based on the Marvel superhero will encourage productive dialogue about race and inclusion.