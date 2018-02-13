5 things to know about Trump's $4.4 trillion budget

President Donald Trump has sent Congress a proposal to spend $4.4 trillion in the 2019 budget year, which begins in October. Five things to know about his budget proposal:

BUDGET DEAL IMPACT

Many presidential budgets are labeled "dead on arrival" because Congress will end up rejecting the spending and tax proposals put forward by the administration. But this budget was in the unusual position of being more irrelevant than usual because Congress just last week passed a measure to boost the spending limits for defense and domestic programs that the administration had followed in writing this budget.

Last week's agreement, which was passed to end a brief government shutdown, will increase spending on the military and domestic programs by $300 billion over the next two years.

The administration went ahead and submitted its original budget Monday using the old spending limits but included a one-page addendum explaining how it would deal with the extra money.

The administration said it would fully allocate the added military funds but would recommend that Congress not spend all of the added money for domestic programs. Democrats will most certainly object if the domestic money is not spent.

___

UNENDING DEFICTS

The administration's new budget showed a dramatic increase in deficits over the 10-year budget window, mainly a reflection of the impact of the $1.5 trillion tax cut approved in December.

While Trump's first budget, issued last May, projected that it could wipe out the annual red ink by 2027, the new 10-year budget shows unending deficits. The $16 billion surplus projected for 2027 is now a $450 billion deficit and deficits over the coming decade would total $7.1 trillion, about double the deficit forecast in Trump's first budget.

And this total of red ink does not take into account the higher spending that will occur under last week's budget deal. Private analysts are forecasting that the deficit for 2019 is likely to hit $1.2 trillion with annual deficits above $1 trillion for every year after that, reflecting not only the Trump tax cuts but sharply rising costs for Social Security and Medicare as the baby boom generation retires.

___

MEDICARE CHANGES

The administration's budget calls for about $500 billion in cuts from projected Medicare spending over the next decade, primarily by trimming payments to hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

These cuts were not in the budget Trump proposed last year and Democrats immediately accused the president of breaking a campaign promise he made in 2016 not to touch Medicare or Social Security.

Trump's budget also proposes major changes to Medicare's popular prescription benefit, creating winners and losers among the 42 million seniors with drug coverage. On the plus side for seniors is a proposal that would require the insurance plans that deliver the prescription benefit to share with beneficiaries a substantial portion of rebates they receive from drug makers.

But on the minus side, the budget calls for changing the way Medicare accounts for certain discounts that drug makers now provide to seniors with significant drug bills. That change would mean that some seniors would end up paying more than they do now.

___

INFRASTRUCTURE

The president wants to use $200 billion in federal money over the next decade to support $1.5 trillion in new spending to rebuild the nation's crumbling infrastructure. The administration released a 55-page "legislative outline" for lawmakers who will write the bills needed to implement the proposal.

With the plan heavily dependent on state and local dollars, Democrats warned it would raise tolls on commuters, sell off government-owned infrastructure to Wall Street and eliminate critical environmental protections. The proposal lists Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles International Airport as examples of assets that could be sold.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., warned that the proposal included studying whether the Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation's largest public utility, should sell its transmission assets. He called it "a looney idea" with "zero chance of becoming law."

___

NASA PLANS

The budget proposes pulling NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 with private businesses running the space station instead. The government would set aside $150 million to encourage commercial development.

The plan immediately drew opposition. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat who has flown in space, said "turning off the lights and walking away from our sole outpost in space" makes no sense.

NASA has spent close to $100 billion on the orbiting outpost since the 1990s. The first piece was launched in 1998, and the complex was essentially completed with the retirement of NASA's space shuttles in 2011.