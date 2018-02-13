76ers sign 3-point specialist Marco Belinelli

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 76ers have signed veteran 3-point specialist Marco Belinelli, whose contract was bought out by the Atlanta Hawks.

Philadelphia announced the move on Monday ahead of the Sixers' matchup with the Knicks.

Belinelli was averaging 11.4 points in 23.3 minutes per game with the Hawks, who bought him out to allow him to join a contending team. The Sixers held the eighth playoff position in the Eastern Conference entering Monday night's game.

An 11-year veteran, Belinelli has made 945 3-pointers in his career and has made 37.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. The Sixers will be the ninth team for the 31-year-old Italian, who had one of his best seasons in 2013-14 with San Antonio, when he made 43 percent of his 3-point attempts and helped the Spurs to the NBA title. He also won the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend that year.