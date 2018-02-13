No, there isn't a new 'Trump' magazine coming out

NEW YORK (AP) — A tweet by Donald Trump's son touting the newest edition of a publication called "Trump" with the hashtag "HotOffThePress" has resulted in several news stories suggesting the president's family was launching a new magazine.

There's only one problem: Eric Trump's tweet wasn't about a real magazine at all, just an in-house publication touting Trump properties around the world.

A statement from the Trump Organization called the publication a promotional piece developed for its owners, members and guests.

Last year's inaugural version of the glossy publication featured the president's golf club in Ireland on the cover.

Time magazine, the British newspaper The Guardian and HuffPost were among those writing stories about the new magazine, noting the failure of Trump's previous titles "Trump Style" and "Trump World."