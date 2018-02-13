CSRA and Restaurant Brands rise while Ulta Beauty fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

CSRA Inc., up $9.57 to $40.39

The information technology company agreed to be bought by General Dynamics for almost $7 billion.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., up 67 cents to $36.40

The Wall Street Journal reported that Comcast could make an offer for Fox's entertainment divisions.

Hess Corp., up $2.02 to $44.14

The price of oil rose Monday and energy companies recovered a portion of their recent sharp losses.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., up $3.44 to $59.95

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.

Guess Inc., down 82 cents to $14.79

The clothing company said it formed a special committee to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by Chairman Paul Marciano.

Ulta Beauty Inc., down $9.07 to $209.48

The Chicago Tribune reported that a woman is suing the cosmetics retailer over allegations it resells used makeup as new.

Boston Properties Inc., down 21 cents to $115.14

Real estate investment trusts took some of the market's largest losses on Monday.

Sapiens International Corp., down $1.47 to $10.33

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted weak profit margins and gave a disappointing revenue forecast.