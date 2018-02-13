Oliver relishes being able to do show without restrictions

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO's John Oliver says he and his show, "Last Week Tonight," would go down screaming if new corporate management imposes restrictions.

HBO's parent company, Time Warner, is waiting to see if AT&T's takeover bid will be approved. Oliver says he was drawing a line in the sand by noting on his show last year that AT&T had lousy cellphone service.

Oliver's show begins its fifth season on Sunday. It has been able to operate with freedom in part because HBO's business depends on subscribers instead of advertisers.

Oliver says that's how he likes it.