Jay Asher expelled from writer organization over harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — Best-selling children's author Jay Asher has been expelled from a prominent writers organization because of allegations about sexual harassment.

Lin Oliver, executive director of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, told The Associated Press on Monday that Asher had violated the society's harassment code. He was banned last year but the news only came to light with the rise of the #MeToo movement. Asher and prize-winning illustrator David Diaz, who was also kicked out of the organization, were mentioned frequently in a recent comment thread on School Library Journal about harassment in children's publishing.

Asher is known for novels such as "Thirteen Reasons Why" and "The Future of Us." The publishers for Asher and Diaz didn't have any immediate comment Monday.