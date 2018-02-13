  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/13 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2007 Down 53
Mar 2029 2040 1953 1970 Down 61
May 2034 Down 49
May 2056 2074 1991 2007 Down 53
Jul 2082 2096 2019 2034 Down 49
Sep 2100 2116 2045 2058 Down 46
Dec 2127 2138 2069 2082 Down 44
Mar 2150 2156 2091 2103 Down 43
May 2162 2170 2103 2115 Down 44
Jul 2127 2129 2127 2129 Down 44
Sep 2139 2143 2139 2141 Down 44
Dec 2153 Down 44