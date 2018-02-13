Damage assessment from storm starts in American Samoa

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — Officials in American Samoa began a full assessment Monday of damage caused by tropical storm Gita over the weekend.

Lt. Gov. Lemanu Peleti Mauga says the storm caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration Sunday for the U.S. territory in the South Pacific.

Power was slowly being restored after the late Friday storm. About 60 percent of the island's residents had power restored by Sunday, while 80 percent had water back by the same time.

All public schools are closed this week as downed trees, storm debris and utility wires are removed from campuses. Some schools have water inside, and officials will conduct structural checks of the buildings.