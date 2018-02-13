Mexicans rescue 1 American climber, try to recover another

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rescue teams using helicopters have rescued one American climber off Mexico's Pico de Orizaba mountain and are trying to bring down another.

The civil defense office in the central Mexico state of Puebla said one of the climbers was rescued Monday from the 18,619-foot (5,675 meter) mountain, and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Mexico City.

A Puebla official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said both climbers were U.S. citizens, but the U.S. Embassy did not immediately respond to requests to confirm their nationalities or hometowns.

The climbers were found Sunday, but weather conditions didn't allow the first to be brought down until Monday.

In November, another American climber died on the mountain, also known as Citlaltepetl.