Trump budget hits wrong note for rail tunnel supporters

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Proponents of a $13 billion project to build a new rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey are panning President Donald Trump's infrastructure proposal.

The budget released by the White House on Monday includes $200 billion over the next 10 years that state and local governments can use for up to 20 percent of their projects costs.

New York and New Jersey have been basing projections on the government paying for 50 percent.

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says Trump's plan "falls short on all fronts."

The head of the development corporation overseeing the tunnel project says the government must "substantially increase" direct funding for projects like the tunnel to be successful.