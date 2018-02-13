  1. Home
Kremlin: Trump offers condolences to Putin for plane crash

By  Associated Press
2018/02/13 02:34

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says U.S. President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the plane crash outside Moscow that killed 71 people.

The Kremlin said the two leaders spoke by telephone. It said they also discussed some aspects of the Mideast peace process before Putin's Monday meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow.

Trump and Putin last spoke in December, when Putin called Trump to thank him for a CIA tip that were said to have helped thwart bombings in St. Petersburg.

A Russian airliner on a regional flight crashed Sunday, killing everyone on board.

Putin repeatedly has said he hopes Trump can follow through on his campaign promises to improve ties with Russia and thinks pressure from Trump's opponents has gotten in the way.