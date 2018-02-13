  1. Home
Olympic swimmer who alleges abuse: Ex-coach 'stole so much'

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Kukors told The Associated Press in an emotional interview that she can't get that time back but she can speak out so others can recognize signs of abuse. The 28-year-old world champion swimmer described how freeing it's been to talk about the allegations.

Sean Hutchison has denied abusing Kukors. He said last week that they were in a consensual relationship after 2012 Olympics, when she was 23. An email to Hutchison's attorney Monday wasn't immediately returned.

Kukors said someone who began forming a relationship with her when she was 13 couldn't possibly say it was consensual.

She declined to say what USA Swimming officials should've done differently.