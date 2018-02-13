Polish PM visits Lebanon ahead of refugee donor conferences

BEIRUT (AP) — Poland's prime minister is visiting Lebanon ahead a series of European donor conferences to support the tiny Mediterranean country as it hosts nearly one million Syrian refugees.

Lebanon says the international community must share the burden of the refugee crisis caused by the civil war in neighboring Syria.

Mateusza Morawieckiego was received by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday for a working dinner. There were no comments to the press.

Citing security concerns, Poland's conservative government rejected an EU plan to distribute refugees currently in Greece and Italy to countries around Europe.

Rome, Paris, and Brussels will all host conferences this spring to support Lebanon's institutions and the regional humanitarian response for Syrian refugees.