Vatican expert to meet delegation in Chile bishop dispute

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican's sex abuse investigator has agreed to meet with a delegation of lay Catholics and priests from the Chilean diocese of Osorno who have opposed the appointment of a bishop at the center of a scandal.

The Vatican's embassy in Santiago has asked the delegation to send it details by Friday outlining what they intend to tell the investigator, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, when they meet with him on Feb. 21 in Santiago, according to an email Monday seen by The Associated Press.

Juan Carlos Claret, spokesman for the Osorno laity, said he would only provide general points, given that the Vatican embassy has long refused to acknowledge their complaints about Bishop Juan Barros, accused by sex abuse victims of having witnessed their abuse by a priest and done nothing.