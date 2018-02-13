Guardiola: Sane returns for City 5 weeks ahead of schedule

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has recovered from his ankle injury five weeks ahead of schedule.

Sane was originally ruled out for up to seven weeks at the end of January after a late tackle from Cardiff defender Joe Bennett left the Germany international with ligament damage.

But the 22-year-old Sane is back after two weeks, traveling with the Premier League leaders to Switzerland for the Champions League last 16 match against Basel on Tuesday.

City manager Pep Guardiola says Sane "has worked very hard. He is not in perfect condition but he wants to help us."