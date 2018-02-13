Philadelphia throwing parade as it gets its 'LOVE' back

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — "LOVE" will be taking to the streets of Philadelphia ahead of Valentine's Day.

The famous 1976 Robert Indiana sculpture is returning to its home Tuesday — and will make a number of stops in a parade around Philadelphia before its reinstallation.

The sculpture was removed for repairs a year ago while its home, a downtown park, was going through a renovation.

The perennial tourist attraction and engagement photo backdrop will look a bit different upon its return. It's been repainted to the original colors of red, green and purple that the artist originally used. At some point over the decades the purple had been repainted blue.

A new rectangular pedestal was also designed, in keeping with how Indiana's other works are displayed.