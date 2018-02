Feminist Steinem acts to save hometown abortion clinic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gloria Steinem is weighing in to try to save the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.

The 83-year-old feminist icon issued a statement Monday urging Toledo's independent hospital, St. Luke's, to sign the patient-transfer agreement with Capital Care of Toledo that the clinic needs to remain open.

The Ohio Supreme Court last week upheld a state order from 2014 shuttering the clinic. Justices ruled the Ohio Department of Health acted within its rights since Capital Care lacked the required transfer agreement.

Restrictions passed by Ohio lawmakers in 2013 mandated such agreements be with local hospitals, then barred public hospitals from providing them.

A past Capital Care agreement was with the University of Toledo Hospital, which is public.

Steinem called women's rights to control their bodies a linchpin of democracy.