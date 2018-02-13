Board: Puerto Rico needs reforms, pay portion of debt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The president of a federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances says the island needs to urgently implement structural reforms and pay back a portion of its debt even after Congress recently approved nearly $17 billion in additional disaster funds.

Jose Carrion said Monday that Puerto Rico needs to reform its labor, corporate tax and welfare systems. He said the additional federal funds would not be a solution to Puerto Rico's significant problems, given its 11-year economic crisis and post-hurricane struggles.

He also said the island has to pay back a "reasonable and substantial" portion of its $73 billion public debt load. His comments conflict with a fiscal plan Puerto Rico recently submitted that does not call for any debt service in the next five years.