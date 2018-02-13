'Hello, Universe' wins Newbery for best children's book

NEW YORK (AP) — Erin Entrada Kelly's "Hello, Universe" has won the John Newbery Medal for the outstanding children's book of 2017. The Randolph Caldecott Medal for best illustration went to Matthew Cordell and "Wolf in the Snow."

The awards were announced Monday by the American Library Association, which has gathered in Denver for its annual mid-winter meeting.

Jacqueline Woodson won the Laura Ingalls Wilder award for lifetime achievement. The Michael L. Printz Award for best young adult literature went to Nina LaCour for "We Are Okay."