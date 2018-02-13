Slovenia urges Kosovo to ratify border deal with Montenegro

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Slovenia's president has urged Kosovo to ratify a border deal with Montenegro and to respect the agreements reached with Serbia during EU-mediated negotiations.

While visiting Kosovo on Monday, Slovenian President Borut Pahor said resolving bilateral issues would help Kosovo and the other Western Balkan countries progress toward their integration into the European Union.

The opposition in Kosovo has strongly opposed the Montenegro border deal and a pact for an association giving the country's ethnic Serb minority more rights.

Kosovo will celebrate on Saturday the 10th anniversary of its declaration of independence from Serbia. Kosovo is recognized as an independent country by 115 nations, but not by Serbia.