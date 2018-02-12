British horse racing inspired by Formula 1 for new series

LONDON (AP) — British horse racing is drawing inspiration from motor racing for a new championship.

Twelve branded teams will compete over eight consecutive Thursdays at different race courses across Britain when "The Series" is launched by Championship Horse Racing in 2019.

The aim is for each team to feature 30 horses and four jockeys. Each of the teams will enter one horse into each of the races to create 12-runner fields.

Organizers say a Formula One-style points system will be used to determine the winners of championships for teams and jockeys.

Championship Horse Racing CEO Jeremy Wray says it's a chance to engage fans with "bite-size, interactive content."

The Series has been developed with the Jockey Club, which hopes to attract a new audience to horse racing.