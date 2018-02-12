  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/02/12 23:04
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 27 23 3 1 79 20 72
Man United 27 17 5 5 51 19 56
Liverpool 27 15 9 3 61 31 54
Tottenham 27 15 7 5 52 24 52
Chelsea 26 15 5 6 46 23 50
Arsenal 27 13 6 8 51 36 45
Burnley 27 9 9 9 21 24 36
Leicester 27 9 8 10 39 40 35
Everton 27 9 7 11 32 46 34
Bournemouth 27 8 7 12 31 41 31
Watford 27 8 6 13 37 47 30
West Ham 27 7 9 11 34 46 30
Newcastle 27 7 7 13 25 36 28
Brighton 27 6 10 11 22 36 28
Crystal Palace 27 6 9 12 25 42 27
Swansea 27 7 6 14 20 37 27
Huddersfield 27 7 6 14 23 47 27
Southampton 27 5 11 11 28 40 26
Stoke 27 6 7 14 27 53 25
West Brom 26 3 11 12 21 37 20
Saturday, Feb. 10

Tottenham 1, Arsenal 0

Stoke 1, Brighton 1

Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1

West Ham 2, Watford 0

Swansea 1, Burnley 0

Man City 5, Leicester 1

Sunday, Feb. 11

Huddersfield 4, Bournemouth 1

Newcastle 1, Man United 0

Southampton 0, Liverpool 2

Monday, Feb. 12

Chelsea vs. West Brom 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 31 22 5 4 56 23 71
Aston Villa 31 17 8 6 48 27 59
Derby 31 16 10 5 48 24 58
Cardiff 30 16 7 7 45 27 55
Fulham 31 14 10 7 52 36 52
Bristol City 31 14 10 7 45 36 52
Preston 31 12 13 6 38 30 49
Sheffield United 31 15 4 12 44 37 49
Middlesbrough 31 14 6 11 40 29 48
Brentford 31 11 11 9 43 40 44
Leeds 31 13 5 13 42 39 44
Ipswich 31 13 5 13 43 41 44
Norwich 31 12 8 11 31 34 44
Millwall 31 9 12 10 36 34 39
QPR 31 9 9 13 33 44 36
Nottingham Forest 31 11 2 18 35 50 35
Sheffield Wednesday 31 7 13 11 32 38 34
Reading 31 8 8 15 34 41 32
Bolton 30 7 9 14 28 47 30
Birmingham 31 8 6 17 22 43 30
Hull 31 6 11 14 42 47 29
Barnsley 31 6 10 15 30 45 28
Sunderland 31 5 11 15 34 55 26
Burton Albion 31 6 7 18 24 58 25
Friday, Feb. 9

Millwall 1, Cardiff 1

Saturday, Feb. 10

Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Sheffield United 2, Leeds 1

Ipswich 0, Burton Albion 0

Middlesbrough 2, Reading 1

Derby 1, Norwich 1

Wolverhampton 2, QPR 1

Bolton 1, Fulham 1

Brentford 1, Preston 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Hull 2

Bristol City 3, Sunderland 3

Sunday, Feb. 11

Aston Villa 2, Birmingham 0

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Cardiff vs. Bolton 1945 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 17

Fulham vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 18

Norwich vs. Ipswich 1200 GMT

Leeds vs. Bristol City 1630 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Barnsley vs. Burton Albion 1945 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Reading 1945 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Hull 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Preston 1945 GMT

Brentford vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. QPR 1945 GMT

Bolton vs. Sunderland 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Derby vs. Leeds 1945 GMT

Ipswich vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT

Bristol City vs. Fulham 1945 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Norwich 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 29 19 6 4 56 16 63
Shrewsbury 30 18 7 5 40 23 61
Blackburn 31 17 9 5 56 31 60
Scunthorpe 32 15 9 8 46 34 54
Rotherham 31 16 5 10 52 37 53
Bradford 32 15 4 13 47 49 49
Charlton 30 13 8 9 40 37 47
Portsmouth 31 14 4 13 38 36 46
Peterborough 30 12 8 10 47 39 44
Plymouth 32 12 8 12 37 40 44
Bristol Rovers 31 13 3 15 45 48 42
Oxford United 31 11 8 12 48 47 41
Gillingham 31 10 11 10 35 35 41
Southend 31 11 7 13 39 50 40
Doncaster 32 9 12 11 37 38 39
Walsall 30 9 10 11 38 43 37
Fleetwood Town 30 10 6 14 42 48 36
Northampton 32 10 6 16 31 52 36
Blackpool 31 8 11 12 37 43 35
AFC Wimbledon 31 9 7 15 30 38 34
Oldham 32 8 9 15 45 58 33
Milton Keynes Dons 30 7 9 14 30 43 30
Rochdale 27 5 10 12 27 37 25
Bury 31 6 7 18 26 47 25
Tuesday, Feb. 6

Bury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Saturday, Feb. 10

Gillingham 1, Peterborough 1

Oxford United 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 2

Scunthorpe 1, Rotherham 2

Bradford 2, Bury 2

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town ppd.

Blackpool 2, Walsall 2

Shrewsbury 1, Plymouth 2

Southend 3, Wigan 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Northampton 3

Doncaster 1, Charlton 1

Blackburn 2, Oldham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Charlton vs. Bradford 1945 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT

Wigan vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT

Peterborough vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT

Rotherham vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT

Northampton vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT

Bury vs. Southend 1945 GMT

Walsall vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT

Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 17

Oxford United vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Wigan ppd.

Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 18

Blackpool vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Monday, Feb. 19

Blackburn vs. Bury 1945 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 32 19 7 6 68 31 64
Accrington Stanley 31 18 4 9 55 37 58
Wycombe 31 16 8 7 60 44 56
Notts County 31 15 9 7 52 34 54
Swindon 32 17 3 12 49 44 54
Mansfield Town 31 14 11 6 46 34 53
Exeter 30 16 4 10 41 35 52
Lincoln City 31 13 11 7 43 30 50
Coventry 31 15 5 11 35 25 50
Crawley Town 32 14 6 12 37 36 48
Colchester 32 12 11 9 43 38 47
Newport County 31 12 10 9 41 38 46
Carlisle 31 11 9 11 43 42 42
Cheltenham 32 10 9 13 46 47 39
Stevenage 32 10 9 13 41 45 39
Cambridge United 31 10 9 12 28 41 39
Grimsby Town 33 9 9 15 29 47 36
Yeovil 31 9 8 14 43 50 35
Port Vale 32 9 7 16 35 46 34
Morecambe 31 7 10 14 29 41 31
Crewe 31 9 3 19 35 53 30
Forest Green 31 8 5 18 33 54 29
Chesterfield 31 7 6 18 31 55 27
Barnet 31 6 7 18 30 46 25
Tuesday, Feb. 6

Accrington Stanley 2, Swindon 1

Friday, Feb. 9

Cambridge United 0, Lincoln City 0

Saturday, Feb. 10

Newport County vs. Forest Green ppd.

Exeter 1, Wycombe 1

Cheltenham 5, Port Vale 1

Swindon 1, Mansfield Town 0

Morecambe vs. Chesterfield ppd.

Coventry 0, Accrington Stanley 2

Crewe 0, Yeovil 0

Stevenage 1, Luton Town 1

Barnet 1, Notts County 0

Carlisle 1, Colchester 1

Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 0

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Yeovil vs. Barnet 1945 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Cheltenham 1945 GMT

Port Vale vs. Exeter 1945 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Newport County 1945 GMT

Wycombe vs. Swindon 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe 1945 GMT

Notts County vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT

Forest Green vs. Stevenage 1945 GMT

Colchester vs. Coventry 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 17

Newport County vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Luton Town ppd.

Crawley Town vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Cambridge United vs. Notts County 1945 GMT

Crewe vs. Exeter 1945 GMT

Barnet vs. Carlisle 2000 GMT