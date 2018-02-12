|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|27
|23
|3
|1
|79
|20
|72
|Man United
|27
|17
|5
|5
|51
|19
|56
|Liverpool
|27
|15
|9
|3
|61
|31
|54
|Tottenham
|27
|15
|7
|5
|52
|24
|52
|Chelsea
|26
|15
|5
|6
|46
|23
|50
|Arsenal
|27
|13
|6
|8
|51
|36
|45
|Burnley
|27
|9
|9
|9
|21
|24
|36
|Leicester
|27
|9
|8
|10
|39
|40
|35
|Everton
|27
|9
|7
|11
|32
|46
|34
|Bournemouth
|27
|8
|7
|12
|31
|41
|31
|Watford
|27
|8
|6
|13
|37
|47
|30
|West Ham
|27
|7
|9
|11
|34
|46
|30
|Newcastle
|27
|7
|7
|13
|25
|36
|28
|Brighton
|27
|6
|10
|11
|22
|36
|28
|Crystal Palace
|27
|6
|9
|12
|25
|42
|27
|Swansea
|27
|7
|6
|14
|20
|37
|27
|Huddersfield
|27
|7
|6
|14
|23
|47
|27
|Southampton
|27
|5
|11
|11
|28
|40
|26
|Stoke
|27
|6
|7
|14
|27
|53
|25
|West Brom
|26
|3
|11
|12
|21
|37
|20
|Saturday, Feb. 10
Tottenham 1, Arsenal 0
Stoke 1, Brighton 1
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1
West Ham 2, Watford 0
Swansea 1, Burnley 0
Man City 5, Leicester 1
|Sunday, Feb. 11
Huddersfield 4, Bournemouth 1
Newcastle 1, Man United 0
Southampton 0, Liverpool 2
|Monday, Feb. 12
Chelsea vs. West Brom 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|31
|22
|5
|4
|56
|23
|71
|Aston Villa
|31
|17
|8
|6
|48
|27
|59
|Derby
|31
|16
|10
|5
|48
|24
|58
|Cardiff
|30
|16
|7
|7
|45
|27
|55
|Fulham
|31
|14
|10
|7
|52
|36
|52
|Bristol City
|31
|14
|10
|7
|45
|36
|52
|Preston
|31
|12
|13
|6
|38
|30
|49
|Sheffield United
|31
|15
|4
|12
|44
|37
|49
|Middlesbrough
|31
|14
|6
|11
|40
|29
|48
|Brentford
|31
|11
|11
|9
|43
|40
|44
|Leeds
|31
|13
|5
|13
|42
|39
|44
|Ipswich
|31
|13
|5
|13
|43
|41
|44
|Norwich
|31
|12
|8
|11
|31
|34
|44
|Millwall
|31
|9
|12
|10
|36
|34
|39
|QPR
|31
|9
|9
|13
|33
|44
|36
|Nottingham Forest
|31
|11
|2
|18
|35
|50
|35
|Sheffield Wednesday
|31
|7
|13
|11
|32
|38
|34
|Reading
|31
|8
|8
|15
|34
|41
|32
|Bolton
|30
|7
|9
|14
|28
|47
|30
|Birmingham
|31
|8
|6
|17
|22
|43
|30
|Hull
|31
|6
|11
|14
|42
|47
|29
|Barnsley
|31
|6
|10
|15
|30
|45
|28
|Sunderland
|31
|5
|11
|15
|34
|55
|26
|Burton Albion
|31
|6
|7
|18
|24
|58
|25
|Friday, Feb. 9
Millwall 1, Cardiff 1
|Saturday, Feb. 10
Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Sheffield United 2, Leeds 1
Ipswich 0, Burton Albion 0
Middlesbrough 2, Reading 1
Derby 1, Norwich 1
Wolverhampton 2, QPR 1
Bolton 1, Fulham 1
Brentford 1, Preston 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Hull 2
Bristol City 3, Sunderland 3
|Sunday, Feb. 11
Aston Villa 2, Birmingham 0
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Cardiff vs. Bolton 1945 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 17
Fulham vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 18
Norwich vs. Ipswich 1200 GMT
Leeds vs. Bristol City 1630 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Barnsley vs. Burton Albion 1945 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Reading 1945 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Hull 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Preston 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. QPR 1945 GMT
Bolton vs. Sunderland 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
Derby vs. Leeds 1945 GMT
Ipswich vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT
Bristol City vs. Fulham 1945 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Norwich 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|29
|19
|6
|4
|56
|16
|63
|Shrewsbury
|30
|18
|7
|5
|40
|23
|61
|Blackburn
|31
|17
|9
|5
|56
|31
|60
|Scunthorpe
|32
|15
|9
|8
|46
|34
|54
|Rotherham
|31
|16
|5
|10
|52
|37
|53
|Bradford
|32
|15
|4
|13
|47
|49
|49
|Charlton
|30
|13
|8
|9
|40
|37
|47
|Portsmouth
|31
|14
|4
|13
|38
|36
|46
|Peterborough
|30
|12
|8
|10
|47
|39
|44
|Plymouth
|32
|12
|8
|12
|37
|40
|44
|Bristol Rovers
|31
|13
|3
|15
|45
|48
|42
|Oxford United
|31
|11
|8
|12
|48
|47
|41
|Gillingham
|31
|10
|11
|10
|35
|35
|41
|Southend
|31
|11
|7
|13
|39
|50
|40
|Doncaster
|32
|9
|12
|11
|37
|38
|39
|Walsall
|30
|9
|10
|11
|38
|43
|37
|Fleetwood Town
|30
|10
|6
|14
|42
|48
|36
|Northampton
|32
|10
|6
|16
|31
|52
|36
|Blackpool
|31
|8
|11
|12
|37
|43
|35
|AFC Wimbledon
|31
|9
|7
|15
|30
|38
|34
|Oldham
|32
|8
|9
|15
|45
|58
|33
|Milton Keynes Dons
|30
|7
|9
|14
|30
|43
|30
|Rochdale
|27
|5
|10
|12
|27
|37
|25
|Bury
|31
|6
|7
|18
|26
|47
|25
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
Bury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
|Saturday, Feb. 10
Gillingham 1, Peterborough 1
Oxford United 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 2
Scunthorpe 1, Rotherham 2
Bradford 2, Bury 2
Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town ppd.
Blackpool 2, Walsall 2
Shrewsbury 1, Plymouth 2
Southend 3, Wigan 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Northampton 3
Doncaster 1, Charlton 1
Blackburn 2, Oldham 2
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Charlton vs. Bradford 1945 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Wigan vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT
Peterborough vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT
Rotherham vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT
Northampton vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT
Bury vs. Southend 1945 GMT
Walsall vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT
Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 17
Oxford United vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Wigan ppd.
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 18
Blackpool vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 19
Blackburn vs. Bury 1945 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|32
|19
|7
|6
|68
|31
|64
|Accrington Stanley
|31
|18
|4
|9
|55
|37
|58
|Wycombe
|31
|16
|8
|7
|60
|44
|56
|Notts County
|31
|15
|9
|7
|52
|34
|54
|Swindon
|32
|17
|3
|12
|49
|44
|54
|Mansfield Town
|31
|14
|11
|6
|46
|34
|53
|Exeter
|30
|16
|4
|10
|41
|35
|52
|Lincoln City
|31
|13
|11
|7
|43
|30
|50
|Coventry
|31
|15
|5
|11
|35
|25
|50
|Crawley Town
|32
|14
|6
|12
|37
|36
|48
|Colchester
|32
|12
|11
|9
|43
|38
|47
|Newport County
|31
|12
|10
|9
|41
|38
|46
|Carlisle
|31
|11
|9
|11
|43
|42
|42
|Cheltenham
|32
|10
|9
|13
|46
|47
|39
|Stevenage
|32
|10
|9
|13
|41
|45
|39
|Cambridge United
|31
|10
|9
|12
|28
|41
|39
|Grimsby Town
|33
|9
|9
|15
|29
|47
|36
|Yeovil
|31
|9
|8
|14
|43
|50
|35
|Port Vale
|32
|9
|7
|16
|35
|46
|34
|Morecambe
|31
|7
|10
|14
|29
|41
|31
|Crewe
|31
|9
|3
|19
|35
|53
|30
|Forest Green
|31
|8
|5
|18
|33
|54
|29
|Chesterfield
|31
|7
|6
|18
|31
|55
|27
|Barnet
|31
|6
|7
|18
|30
|46
|25
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
Accrington Stanley 2, Swindon 1
|Friday, Feb. 9
Cambridge United 0, Lincoln City 0
|Saturday, Feb. 10
Newport County vs. Forest Green ppd.
Exeter 1, Wycombe 1
Cheltenham 5, Port Vale 1
Swindon 1, Mansfield Town 0
Morecambe vs. Chesterfield ppd.
Coventry 0, Accrington Stanley 2
Crewe 0, Yeovil 0
Stevenage 1, Luton Town 1
Barnet 1, Notts County 0
Carlisle 1, Colchester 1
Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 0
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Yeovil vs. Barnet 1945 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Cheltenham 1945 GMT
Port Vale vs. Exeter 1945 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Newport County 1945 GMT
Wycombe vs. Swindon 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe 1945 GMT
Notts County vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT
Forest Green vs. Stevenage 1945 GMT
Colchester vs. Coventry 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 17
Newport County vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Luton Town ppd.
Crawley Town vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Cambridge United vs. Notts County 1945 GMT
Crewe vs. Exeter 1945 GMT
Barnet vs. Carlisle 2000 GMT