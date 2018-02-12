Israel AG delays police report on Netanyahu corruption probe

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's attorney general has asked police to delay issuing their recommendations into two corruption allegations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until the Supreme Court hears a petition against them.

Police were scheduled to present their long-awaited findings this week. But officials say Avichai Mandelblit wants the court to first rule on the petition of a right-wing lawyer who is seeking a gag order on details of the investigation.

One probe reportedly concerns allegations Netanyahu improperly received lavish gifts from Hollywood and business figures.

Another is over secret talks with the publisher of a major Israeli newspaper in which Netanyahu allegedly requested positive coverage in exchange for reining in a free pro-Netanyahu daily.

Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing and has dismissed the accusations as a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media.