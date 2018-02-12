Combined Korean team doubles its shots in 8-0 loss to Sweden

Pernilla Winberg (16) celebrates with Hanna Olsson (26), of Sweden, after scoring a goal against the combined Koreas during the second period of the p
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Sweden scored four goals in the first period and routed Korea 8-0 on Monday night in a preliminary round game that did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm for the historic combined women's team.
The North Korean cheerleaders were back as part of a loud arena chanting, cheering and singing in support of the first team featuring both South and North Korean players in the Olympics. They led the wave in the first intermission and roared as the Koreans tried to score on the power play in the second period.
The Koreans more than doubled their shot attempts from their opening 8-0 loss to Switzerland with 19, and they matched all eight they took in that loss in the second period alone.
But Pernilla Winberg had two goals and six of teammates scored as No. 5-ranked Sweden outshot the Koreans 50-19.
