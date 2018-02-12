  1. Home
  2. World

Canada's Kingsbury storms to gold in men's moguls

By WILL GRAVES , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/02/12 21:37

Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, runs the course during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South

Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, jumps during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Mo

Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, jumps during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Mo

Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, jumps during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Mo

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury stormed his way to gold in men's moguls, filling the one hole in his resume with a dynamic performance in the final round on Monday night.

Kingsbury, a six-time world champion and silver medalist in Sochi four years ago, posted a score of 86.63, the best of any in the three elimination rounds. His victory gives Canada its third straight Olympic gold in the event.

A rare wobble in the 2014 Olympic finals cost Kingsbury the top spot on the podium. There were no mistakes this time. Kingsbury celebrated with a fist pump following his electric winning run at a frigid Phoenix Snow Park.

Matt Graham of Australia took silver, with Daichi Hara of Japan earning bronze. Canada's Marc-Antoine Gagnon finished fourth and American Casey Andringa made a surprise run to the finals before winding up fifth.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org