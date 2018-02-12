Greek PM wants parliamentary probe of alleged pharma scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's prime minister says he wants Parliament to investigate the alleged involvement of past administration officials — including two former prime ministers — in a major pharmaceutical bribery scandal.

Alexis Tsipras said Monday the allegations are indicative of the "moral decadence" that helped stoke Greece's debt crisis.

The claims follow an investigation into bribes Swiss drug-maker Novartis allegedly paid to boost sales and prices of Novartis products at state hospitals.

Under Greek law, allegations concerning politicians must be reviewed by Parliament before lawmakers can authorize prosecutions.

The officials allegedly involved include Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras, and Panagiotos Pikramenos, a former caretaker prime minister. They have denied the allegations.

Novartis has said it's cooperating with Greek authorities.