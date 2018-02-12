Indonesian court begins trial of Australian man in drug case

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — A court in Indonesia has begun the trial of an Australian man accused of possessing methamphetamine and ecstasy.

Isaac Emmanuel Roberts was arrested at Bali's Ngurah Rai airport on Dec. 4 after arriving from Bangkok. Customs officers seized 14.3 grams (0.5 ounce) of crystal methamphetamine and 14 ecstasy tablets from his luggage.

His trial began Monday at the District Court in Denpasar, Bali's capital, where prosecutors said he violated anti-narcotics laws. If found guilty, he could face from four years to life in prison.

Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers can be executed by a firing squad. Most of the more than 150 people on death row were convicted of drug crimes.