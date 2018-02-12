Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;89;79;A morning shower;90;79;SSW;8;78%;80%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Thickening clouds;84;62;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;SSE;7;27%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;60;46;A morning shower;57;43;W;13;75%;52%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;59;44;A little a.m. rain;54;47;SW;7;60%;56%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Heavy rain and snow;42;30;A little p.m. rain;42;29;SSE;16;76%;64%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow and rain;39;29;Partly sunny;37;17;NNE;1;65%;23%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up, mild;61;47;A shower in the a.m.;63;44;NE;4;45%;89%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;15;-7;Decreasing clouds;15;-5;SSW;6;94%;53%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;85;62;Partly sunny;89;65;SSE;10;48%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;58;44;Clouds and sun;58;49;SSW;7;64%;70%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;80;71;Humid with rain;76;69;NNE;8;87%;77%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and very warm;80;56;Showers around;67;47;WNW;10;58%;82%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with clearing;99;71;Clouds and sun;94;75;ESE;9;58%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, comfortable;85;63;High clouds;87;61;ESE;6;43%;3%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, less humid;92;71;Sunny and nice;90;69;SSW;8;47%;1%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Heavy showers;52;34;Clouds and sun;52;38;WNW;15;61%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;41;19;Mild with sunshine;46;25;NNW;5;18%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;45;30;Snow to rain;40;32;ENE;6;84%;86%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;40;28;Partly sunny;39;25;SE;5;65%;26%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;68;47;A stray shower;69;48;SE;5;68%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;62;Partly sunny;87;64;E;8;43%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;38;32;Snow and rain;36;29;N;10;77%;71%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;40;30;Snow to rain;41;28;WSW;13;61%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;44;30;Mostly cloudy;45;35;E;7;72%;68%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;41;32;Snow and rain;38;32;NE;5;78%;72%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;72;61;Sunny and nice;79;66;ENE;7;41%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;65;A t-storm around;89;64;NW;4;37%;55%;8

Busan, South Korea;Chilly with some sun;38;29;Sunshine, but chilly;45;37;WSW;10;40%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;A shower in the p.m.;68;54;Partial sunshine;68;50;N;9;53%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;87;67;A shower in the a.m.;88;68;WSW;9;55%;58%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;More sun than clouds;77;64;Partly sunny;76;65;NE;4;62%;36%;9

Chennai, India;Variable clouds;86;74;Variable cloudiness;88;74;ENE;8;62%;3%;4

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and chilly;24;11;Partly sunny;32;27;SSW;7;53%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;NE;7;65%;27%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;38;31;Rain and snow shower;37;29;S;8;77%;48%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;73;62;Sunny and nice;74;64;NNE;7;60%;1%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;46;38;Cloudy with mist;49;46;SSE;6;73%;70%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;90;76;A t-storm around;91;77;ENE;10;69%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Not as warm;70;50;Partial sunshine;72;48;NW;6;74%;25%;4

Denver, United States;Much colder;24;18;Milder with sunshine;53;34;SSW;7;53%;7%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;85;64;High clouds;88;63;NW;6;45%;5%;3

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;90;74;Afternoon showers;88;75;SW;7;76%;74%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;43;33;Partly sunny, chilly;42;34;S;17;72%;55%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;53;32;Cloudy;53;38;NE;7;47%;85%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;61;48;Partly sunny;60;49;W;11;59%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;61;55;Low clouds breaking;68;57;SSE;5;57%;7%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;62;A t-storm in spots;74;61;ESE;6;80%;77%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;85;71;Mostly sunny;83;69;E;11;61%;25%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Snow at times;29;27;Mostly cloudy;31;26;S;13;92%;41%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;93;73;Partly sunny;91;74;SSE;5;57%;12%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;64;53;Partly sunny;65;57;E;9;52%;3%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;68;Spotty showers;82;67;N;10;66%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;85;62;Nice with sunshine;87;62;ESE;6;49%;2%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Downpours, cooler;52;44;A shower in the a.m.;64;42;NNW;5;65%;58%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;44;38;Turning sunny;50;43;ESE;5;70%;61%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;86;76;Spotty showers;85;76;WSW;8;74%;73%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;95;77;Sunny, breezy, warm;92;74;NNW;16;47%;3%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;80;58;Mostly sunny, nice;82;58;NNE;5;46%;32%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cold;33;27;A snow shower;42;33;N;5;54%;81%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;77;58;Mostly sunny, nice;83;59;N;4;49%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A brief shower;66;46;A morning shower;64;40;WSW;4;61%;66%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, summerlike;106;77;Sunshine, summerlike;107;74;N;9;8%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;34;21;Mostly cloudy;27;21;E;5;79%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;85;73;A stray shower;86;74;NE;7;60%;62%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;75;A morning t-storm;89;75;S;5;74%;73%;5

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;86;63;High clouds;87;62;NNE;7;41%;7%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun, nice;92;70;An afternoon shower;91;73;NE;4;67%;66%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and a t-storm;52;39;A t-storm in spots;54;40;SE;8;77%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;SW;5;77%;59%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;78;70;Turning sunny, nice;78;70;S;7;69%;34%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds breaking;57;43;Periods of sun;57;50;WSW;6;60%;29%;2

London, United Kingdom;Plenty of sun;44;34;Periods of rain;41;30;W;16;82%;68%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler;61;48;A brief shower;61;48;ENE;6;63%;52%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;89;79;Cloudy;87;79;S;6;69%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;50;28;Periods of sun;50;39;WSW;7;51%;42%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;88;80;A p.m. shower or two;86;80;NE;11;74%;84%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;82;72;A morning t-storm;81;73;ENE;5;82%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, less humid;87;76;Some brightening;85;76;ENE;12;63%;42%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;73;55;Warmer with sunshine;81;66;N;5;46%;25%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;46;Clouds and sun, nice;75;47;NNE;5;46%;27%;8

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;84;74;A morning shower;82;72;ENE;11;65%;54%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;30;23;A little a.m. snow;26;14;ESE;5;73%;63%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;77;Some sun, pleasant;86;77;E;10;71%;12%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;69;55;Sunlit and beautiful;75;59;NE;6;47%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and colder;23;4;Increasing clouds;19;14;SSW;2;67%;3%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;23;11;Increasing clouds;19;12;ESE;6;70%;25%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;81;64;Hazy sunshine;86;68;N;8;49%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;82;55;Partly sunny;82;59;NE;14;49%;5%;12

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;48;25;Partly sunny;37;31;S;5;33%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;63;49;Decreasing clouds;64;45;W;9;55%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;15;-1;Mostly sunny;11;-2;NE;7;90%;7%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cold with some sun;40;30;Partly sunny;42;29;W;15;44%;26%;4

Oslo, Norway;Snow and ice;33;20;Periods of sun;30;20;E;3;64%;29%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;22;0;Increasing clouds;20;14;SSW;7;65%;4%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;86;79;Mostly sunny, nice;85;78;WNW;8;78%;27%;13

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;74;Sun and some clouds;89;73;NNW;13;62%;26%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;82;74;Spotty showers;84;75;NE;7;78%;87%;4

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;44;28;Bit of rain, snow;38;27;WNW;14;63%;79%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;90;62;Sunny, not as warm;78;65;SSE;14;52%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and some clouds;95;71;Some sun, pleasant;91;70;NNE;9;44%;4%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy p.m. shower;88;74;A little a.m. rain;87;73;NNE;7;79%;89%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;68;Mostly sunny;91;67;ENE;6;37%;1%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;41;27;Partly sunny;37;25;ESE;4;57%;9%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, cold;27;8;Not as cold;37;24;SSE;4;39%;30%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;53;Periods of rain;70;56;ENE;9;60%;93%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;64;47;Mostly sunny;62;42;E;5;69%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;A shower;87;77;ESE;7;70%;91%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;30;24;A bit of a.m. snow;34;27;E;16;48%;71%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;31;26;Mostly cloudy;34;25;SSE;5;91%;35%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;95;78;A t-storm in spots;87;75;SSE;8;70%;69%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;91;66;Sun and clouds, hot;93;62;S;9;10%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;57;39;Partly sunny;53;31;NNE;7;67%;56%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;31;25;Cloudy;28;17;SSE;8;72%;37%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;59;46;Partly sunny;61;45;WNW;6;46%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;81;65;An afternoon shower;78;62;ENE;18;58%;40%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy;81;74;A shower or two;80;74;ENE;19;68%;78%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;Partly sunny;80;64;NNE;10;61%;10%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;80;43;Sunny and pleasant;80;43;ENE;4;15%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;94;62;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;WSW;6;30%;1%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;80;67;A shower or two;78;67;N;10;75%;66%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds breaking;55;36;Mostly cloudy;55;46;S;7;72%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;46;30;Partly sunny;48;40;S;6;48%;76%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, cold;28;22;Not as cold;41;36;SSW;7;42%;19%;4

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;45;32;Partly sunny, milder;54;34;SSW;9;41%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;90;75;A t-storm in spots;88;76;N;11;73%;63%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mainly cloudy;43;26;Mostly cloudy;46;35;SE;7;78%;77%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;71;Brief a.m. showers;80;71;ENE;17;70%;75%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;38;32;Mostly cloudy;36;26;SW;8;78%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;83;71;A shower or two;80;72;NE;13;69%;66%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;63;50;Sunshine;67;52;SE;13;50%;0%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow at times;28;26;Mostly cloudy;32;25;S;10;81%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;55;34;A shower in the p.m.;57;41;SE;7;47%;81%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;52;37;Showers around;48;37;WNW;5;75%;94%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;52;49;Periods of rain;57;47;NE;5;55%;87%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and cooler;64;55;Rain in the morning;62;54;WSW;11;69%;72%;3

Tirana, Albania;A shower or two;54;43;Periods of rain;54;44;SW;6;66%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;49;33;Mostly sunny;50;34;NW;10;36%;15%;4

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;27;11;Becoming cloudy;25;22;SE;4;76%;4%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;61;47;Sunny and breezy;65;49;NNW;15;50%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;64;46;Showers around;55;43;WSW;15;66%;68%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;22;-12;Partly sunny, colder;5;-22;NNW;6;74%;35%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;42;28;An afternoon shower;41;35;E;3;65%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy;41;31;Snow and rain;38;29;NNW;7;63%;79%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;76;58;Sunny;84;60;ENE;5;43%;4%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;31;25;Mostly cloudy;32;21;SE;4;80%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;37;27;Mostly cloudy;35;26;ENE;4;85%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;74;65;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;65;N;20;68%;4%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;Abundant sunshine;95;71;SW;5;50%;4%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;53;37;Showers around;50;33;N;2;63%;84%;3

