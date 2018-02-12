Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;32;26;A morning shower;32;26;SSW;13;78%;80%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Thickening clouds;29;16;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;SSE;11;27%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;15;8;A morning shower;14;6;W;22;75%;52%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;15;7;A little a.m. rain;12;8;SW;12;60%;56%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Heavy rain and snow;5;-1;A little p.m. rain;6;-2;SSE;26;76%;64%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow and rain;4;-2;Partly sunny;3;-8;NNE;2;65%;23%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up, mild;16;8;A shower in the a.m.;17;7;NE;7;45%;89%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;-9;-21;Decreasing clouds;-10;-21;SSW;10;94%;53%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Partly sunny;32;18;SSE;16;48%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;14;6;Clouds and sun;14;9;SSW;11;64%;70%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;27;22;Humid with rain;24;21;NNE;13;87%;77%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and very warm;27;13;Showers around;20;8;WNW;16;58%;82%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with clearing;37;22;Clouds and sun;35;24;ESE;14;58%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, comfortable;30;17;High clouds;31;16;ESE;9;43%;3%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, less humid;33;22;Sunny and nice;32;21;SSW;12;47%;1%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Heavy showers;11;1;Clouds and sun;11;3;WNW;24;61%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;5;-7;Mild with sunshine;8;-4;NNW;8;18%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;7;-1;Snow to rain;5;0;ENE;9;84%;86%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;4;-2;Partly sunny;4;-4;SE;8;65%;26%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;8;A stray shower;20;9;SE;9;68%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;17;Partly sunny;30;18;E;13;43%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Snow and rain;2;-2;N;17;77%;71%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;5;-1;Snow to rain;5;-2;WSW;20;61%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;7;-1;Mostly cloudy;7;2;E;11;72%;68%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;5;0;Snow and rain;3;0;NE;9;78%;72%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;22;16;Sunny and nice;26;19;ENE;11;41%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;18;A t-storm around;32;18;NW;6;37%;55%;8

Busan, South Korea;Chilly with some sun;4;-2;Sunshine, but chilly;7;3;WSW;15;40%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;Partial sunshine;20;10;N;15;53%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;30;20;A shower in the a.m.;31;20;WSW;15;55%;58%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;More sun than clouds;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;NE;6;62%;36%;9

Chennai, India;Variable clouds;30;23;Variable cloudiness;31;23;ENE;12;62%;3%;4

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and chilly;-5;-12;Partly sunny;0;-3;SSW;11;53%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;NE;11;65%;27%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;4;0;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;S;14;77%;48%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Sunny and nice;23;18;NNE;11;60%;1%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;8;3;Cloudy with mist;9;8;SSE;9;73%;70%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;16;69%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Not as warm;21;10;Partial sunshine;22;9;NW;9;74%;25%;4

Denver, United States;Much colder;-4;-8;Milder with sunshine;11;1;SSW;11;53%;7%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;30;18;High clouds;31;17;NW;10;45%;5%;3

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Afternoon showers;31;24;SW;12;76%;74%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;6;1;Partly sunny, chilly;5;1;S;28;72%;55%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;12;0;Cloudy;12;4;NE;11;47%;85%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;16;9;Partly sunny;15;9;W;17;59%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;16;13;Low clouds breaking;20;14;SSE;7;57%;7%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;17;A t-storm in spots;24;16;ESE;10;80%;77%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;E;18;61%;25%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Snow at times;-2;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;S;21;92%;41%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;34;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SSE;8;57%;12%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;18;11;Partly sunny;19;14;E;14;52%;3%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;20;Spotty showers;28;20;N;17;66%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;16;Nice with sunshine;30;17;ESE;9;49%;2%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Downpours, cooler;11;7;A shower in the a.m.;18;5;NNW;8;65%;58%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;7;3;Turning sunny;10;6;ESE;8;70%;61%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;30;24;Spotty showers;30;25;WSW;14;74%;73%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;35;25;Sunny, breezy, warm;33;23;NNW;26;47%;3%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;15;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;NNE;9;46%;32%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cold;1;-3;A snow shower;5;0;N;8;54%;81%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;N;7;49%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A brief shower;19;8;A morning shower;18;4;WSW;7;61%;66%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, summerlike;41;25;Sunshine, summerlike;42;23;N;14;8%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;1;-6;Mostly cloudy;-3;-6;E;7;79%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;29;23;A stray shower;30;23;NE;12;60%;62%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;A morning t-storm;31;24;S;9;74%;73%;5

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;30;17;High clouds;30;17;NNE;12;41%;7%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun, nice;33;21;An afternoon shower;33;23;NE;7;67%;66%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and a t-storm;11;4;A t-storm in spots;12;4;SE;12;77%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;8;77%;59%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;25;21;Turning sunny, nice;25;21;S;11;69%;34%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds breaking;14;6;Periods of sun;14;10;WSW;10;60%;29%;2

London, United Kingdom;Plenty of sun;7;1;Periods of rain;5;-1;W;26;82%;68%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler;16;9;A brief shower;16;9;ENE;10;63%;52%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;Cloudy;31;26;S;9;69%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;10;-2;Periods of sun;10;4;WSW;12;51%;42%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;31;27;A p.m. shower or two;30;27;NE;17;74%;84%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;28;22;A morning t-storm;27;23;ENE;9;82%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, less humid;30;24;Some brightening;30;24;ENE;19;63%;42%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;23;13;Warmer with sunshine;27;19;N;8;46%;25%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;8;Clouds and sun, nice;24;8;NNE;9;46%;27%;8

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;29;23;A morning shower;28;22;ENE;18;65%;54%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;-1;-5;A little a.m. snow;-3;-10;ESE;8;73%;63%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;25;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;E;16;71%;12%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;21;13;Sunlit and beautiful;24;15;NE;10;47%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and colder;-5;-16;Increasing clouds;-7;-10;SSW;3;67%;3%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;-5;-12;Increasing clouds;-7;-11;ESE;10;70%;25%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;27;18;Hazy sunshine;30;20;N;13;49%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny;28;15;NE;22;49%;5%;12

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;-4;Partly sunny;3;-1;S;8;33%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Decreasing clouds;18;7;W;14;55%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-9;-18;Mostly sunny;-12;-19;NE;11;90%;7%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cold with some sun;4;-1;Partly sunny;6;-2;W;23;44%;26%;4

Oslo, Norway;Snow and ice;1;-6;Periods of sun;-1;-7;E;5;64%;29%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;-6;-18;Increasing clouds;-7;-10;SSW;12;65%;4%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;WNW;14;78%;27%;13

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;23;Sun and some clouds;32;23;NNW;21;62%;26%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;28;23;Spotty showers;29;24;NE;11;78%;87%;4

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;7;-2;Bit of rain, snow;3;-3;WNW;22;63%;79%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Sunny, not as warm;26;18;SSE;23;52%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and some clouds;35;22;Some sun, pleasant;33;21;NNE;14;44%;4%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy p.m. shower;31;23;A little a.m. rain;31;23;NNE;12;79%;89%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;ENE;10;37%;1%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;5;-3;Partly sunny;3;-4;ESE;6;57%;9%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, cold;-3;-13;Not as cold;3;-5;SSE;6;39%;30%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;12;Periods of rain;21;13;ENE;15;60%;93%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;17;6;E;8;69%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;A shower;30;25;ESE;11;70%;91%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;-1;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-3;E;26;48%;71%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;SSE;8;91%;35%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSE;14;70%;69%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;Sun and clouds, hot;34;17;S;15;10%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;14;4;Partly sunny;11;-1;NNE;11;67%;56%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;0;-4;Cloudy;-2;-8;SSE;13;72%;37%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny;16;7;WNW;10;46%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;27;18;An afternoon shower;26;17;ENE;29;58%;40%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy;27;23;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;30;68%;78%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny;27;18;NNE;17;61%;10%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;27;6;Sunny and pleasant;27;6;ENE;7;15%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;WSW;9;30%;1%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;27;20;A shower or two;26;19;N;16;75%;66%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds breaking;13;2;Mostly cloudy;13;8;S;11;72%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;8;-1;Partly sunny;9;5;S;9;48%;76%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, cold;-2;-6;Not as cold;5;2;SSW;12;42%;19%;4

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;7;0;Partly sunny, milder;12;1;SSW;15;41%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;N;18;73%;63%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mainly cloudy;6;-3;Mostly cloudy;8;1;SE;11;78%;77%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;21;Brief a.m. showers;27;22;ENE;28;70%;75%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;3;0;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;SW;14;78%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;A shower or two;26;22;NE;20;69%;66%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;17;10;Sunshine;20;11;SE;21;50%;0%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow at times;-2;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;S;15;81%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;13;1;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;SE;11;47%;81%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;11;3;Showers around;9;3;WNW;8;75%;94%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;11;9;Periods of rain;14;8;NE;8;55%;87%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and cooler;18;13;Rain in the morning;17;12;WSW;18;69%;72%;3

Tirana, Albania;A shower or two;12;6;Periods of rain;12;7;SW;10;66%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;9;1;Mostly sunny;10;1;NW;16;36%;15%;4

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;-3;-12;Becoming cloudy;-4;-6;SE;7;76%;4%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;16;8;Sunny and breezy;18;9;NNW;24;50%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;18;8;Showers around;13;6;WSW;24;66%;68%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-6;-25;Partly sunny, colder;-15;-30;NNW;9;74%;35%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;5;-2;An afternoon shower;5;1;E;5;65%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy;5;-1;Snow and rain;3;-1;NNW;12;63%;79%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Sunny;29;16;ENE;8;43%;4%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;0;-6;SE;7;80%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;ENE;6;85%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;23;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;18;N;33;68%;4%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Abundant sunshine;35;22;SW;9;50%;4%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;12;3;Showers around;10;1;N;3;63%;84%;3

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius