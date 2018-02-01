Chinese media dismayed by Trump's choice for Ambassador to Australia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In response to the nomination of Admiral Harry Harris to the position of U.S. Ambassador to Australia, Chinese media has responded with dismay.



Chinese state media’s Haiwai network (中國南海新聞網) referred to Harris as a hawkish figure in the U.S. Military, and also claimed that as a Japanese-American he has long held an anti-China bias.



The remarks came from Hu Zhiyong (胡志勇), a researcher at the Shanghai Maritime University’s Strategy Research Institute, and the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. He argues that Harris is an unfavorable choice for China, and that throughout his career with the U.S. Navy, he has sought to heighten tensions with China in the South China Sea by insisting on the principle of “Freedom of Navigation.”



BBC China reported on Feb. 12 that in the midst of China and America’s chilly relations concerning the South China Sea, that the appointment of Harris represented a new "ice cold freeze."

Meanwhile Xinhua News agency used words like “militant” (好戰分子) and “notorious” or “infamous” (劣跡斑斑) to describe the Admiral, asserting that he has spent his 39 military career “disrupting peace and stability” in the region.



Harris has not yet been confirmed for the position as ambassador to Australia, but he is expected to receive the appointment. The White House has praised Harris as “a highly decorated, combat-proven naval officer with extensive knowledge, leadership and geopolitical expertise in the Indo-Pacific region” reports News.com.au.

CNA notes that with his long experience in military matters as the leader of the U.S. Navy’s largest fleet, as well as commander of the unified forces under U.S. Pacific Command, Harris is extremely knowledgeable of the sensitive political and military situation in the Indo-Pacific.



His harsh stance against China ‘s encroachment of other countries' territories, may be seen as welcome in Australia, as the government has grown increasingly concerned about dubious Chinese influence over the past few months.



Likewise, he is also seen as an asset that will help strengthen alliances in the region, especially alliances between Australia, Japan, India and the U.S., which many see as a vital partnership in the Indo-Pacific, to counter China’s military expansion.



CNA also reports that, in May of 2017, upon hearing that Harris was being considered for the position of Ambassador to Australia, that Chinese ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai, attempted to dissuade Trump from picking Harris by offering to further increase pressure on North Korea in exchange for another nominee.

Trump obviously declined the offer.