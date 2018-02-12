AP Photos: Olympic rings adorn Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — One of the most enduring symbols of the Olympics are the five colored rings, and they can be seen nearly everywhere at the Pyeongchang Games.

The rings were created by Pierre de Coubertin and introduced in 1913. They represent the union of the five continents and athletes from around the world meeting at the Olympic Games.

In the center of a white background sit the five interlaced rings: blue, yellow, black, green and red.

After several incarnations throughout the 20th century, the original design returned in 2010.

In South Korea, they adorn a wide variety of surfaces, from curling lanes to cross-country courses.

They've also become a fashion statement on hats, uniforms and glasses.