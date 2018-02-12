AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 3 at the Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Strong winds forced the cancellation of the highly anticipated women's giant slalom, but there was still plenty of excitement Monday at the Winter Games. Canada won the team gold in figure skating; Jamie Anderson captured gold in slopestyle despite dangerous, unpleasant conditions; and Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

Here are some highlights of Day 3 from Associated Press photographers.

___

