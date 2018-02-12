Woman arrested for driving while high on laughing gas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taoyuan woman was arrested yesterday (Feb. 11) for rear-ending another driver as she inhaled laughing gas, reported Apple Daily.

Yesterday around noon, while waiting at a stop light at the intersection of Sanmin Road and Shoushan Road in Taoyuan City's Guishan District, a 58-year-old driver surnamed Huang (黃) discovered that a 23-year-old woman surnamed Liu (劉) was repeatedly ramming her sedan's front fender into his rear bumper.

When Huang stepped out of the car and knocked her window to confront Liu, he discovered that she was inhaling a balloon and in the passenger seat there was nitrous oxide (laughing gas) canister, so he called the police.

When the Dalin Precinct police arrived on the scene, it was only after a stern warning by officers that Liu finally stopped inhaling the balloon. Officers then confirmed the presence of one nitrous oxide canister and two balloons in the passenger seat of her car.

After a police investigation, it was found that at 10 a.m. yesterday morning Liu had bought a canister of nitrious oxide and the proceeded to hide in a parking lot and inhale the gas. She then started to hallucinate and drive around aimlessly.

Her bizarre escapade did not come to an end until she started to ram into Huang's car at 12 p.m., and which point she was found to be still deliriously inhaling the laughing gas.

After failing a field sobriety test, Liu admitted to police that she had inhaled laughing gas. After failing the test and hearing her confession, police handed her over the the prosecutor's office on charges of public endangerment.