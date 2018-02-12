US secretary of state, on Mideast trip, holds talks in Cairo

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with his counterpart in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as part of a week-long trip to the Middle East.

Monday's meeting with Sameh Shoukry comes as Egypt is undertaking a major military operation in Sinai, where Islamic militants have been leading an insurgency for years, and in remote areas of the mainland where extremists have attacked security forces and civilians.

Tillerson and Shoukry are to hold a joint press conference before Tillerson meets Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi later in the day.

Washington has withheld some of its $1.3 billion annual military aid to Egypt, ostensibly over human rights violations.

From Egypt, Tillerson will travel on to Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, meeting officials there as well as Saudi, Emirati, Iraqi and Syrian delegations.