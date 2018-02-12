Emergency teams search for victims of Russian plane crash

Personnel work at the scene of a AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Mond
MOSCOW (AP) — Emergency teams are combing snowy fields outside Moscow for debris of a Russian airliner that crashed and the remains of the 71 people who died.
The An-148 twin-engine regional jet bound for Orsk in the southern Urals went down minutes after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport Sunday. All 65 passengers and 6 crew on board were killed.
Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Monday the search for victims' remains will take a week. He said that the emergency teams already have found the plane's flight data recorder, which is crucial for determining the crash's cause.
Investigators quickly ruled out a terror attack, but will not speculate on possible reasons for the crash.
The plane was operated by Saratov Airlines, which said the plane had undergone all the necessary checks.