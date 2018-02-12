8 Taiwanese universities rank among top 100 in Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A total of eight Taiwan universities are among the top 100 in Asia, according to Times Higher Education’s (THE) annual rankings of the region.

The 2018 Asia University Rankings reveal the 350+ best colleges and universities in Asia, featuring institutions from 25 countries.

Taipei City-based National Taiwan University leads the way among local tertiary institutions at 26th place, followed by National Tsing Hua University in northern Taiwan’s Hsinchu City at No. 36 and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology at No. 42.

"Most of Taiwan’s institutions have fallen in rankings as the country grapples with an aging population and oversupply of higher education," says THE's acting rankings editor Ellie Bothwell.

Other Taiwan universities named among top 100 are: National Chiao Tung University in Hsinchu (No. 48), National Cheng Kung University in southern Taiwan’s Tainan City (No. 58), China Medical University in Taichung (No. 72), National Taiwan Normal University in Taipei (No. 74), Taipei Medical University (No. 83).

National University of Singapore is Asia’s top university for the third year in a row, while Japan is once again the most-represented nation in the list, boasting 89 universities among over 350 best colleges and universities in Asia.

As for Hong Kong, three of its universities made it into in the top 10, more than any other territories, and six other universities in the top 60.

The top 10 universities in Asia:

1. National University of Singapore

2. Tsinghua University, China

3. Peking University, China

4. University of Hong Kong

=5. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

=5. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

7. The Chinese University of Hong Kong

8. University of Tokyo, Japan

9. Seoul National University, South Korea

10. Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea