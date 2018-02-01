Communities in Canada welcome Year of the Dog with 'Lunar Fest'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The city of Vancouver, Canada is home to a number of families with roots in the Asian-Pacific region. To celebrate the traditional holiday of the Lunar New Year, the city’s Oakridge community is hosting the annual Lunar Fest.



Started in 2009, the Lunar Fest is a yearly event celebrating the diverse cultural traditions and activities associated with the Lunar New Year, including a lantern festival. The website of the ASCEA explains that that Lunar Fest features “art inspired by old traditions, creative and engaging family activities, and the opportunity to learn about one of the most diverse celebrations around the world."

The Lunar Fest is sponsored by the Asian-Canadian Special Events Association (ASCEA), which was founded in 2004 by a Taiwanese-born Canadian citizen, Wu Quanyi (吳權益).

The ASCEA was created to foster community engagement, as well as create venues for artistic and cultural expression of Asian communities in Canada, while learning and sharing with other communities as well.

This year Lunar Fest will hold various exhibits and family friendly activities at the Oakridge Center, the Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza, as well performances at the Vancouver Playhouse.



(Image from the Lunar Fest website)



To celebrate the year of the dog, various arts and crafts will be incorporated into the traditional lantern festival, accompanied by tasty Lunar New Year snacks representing different parts of Asia. The event at the Oakridge Center in Vancouver runs from Feb. 7 to Feb. 25. For more info check out the official webpage.

The ASCEA also hosts the annual Taiwan Fest in the summer, in both Vancouver and Toronto, billing it as the “largest English/Mandarin bilingual festival” in Canada.

