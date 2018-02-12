'Dirty dancing' Westerners deported from Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court official says seven Westerners arrested last month for allegedly posting pornographic photos on social media of themselves engaged in sexually suggestive dancing have been deported.

Yim Srang, a court spokesman in the northwestern province of Siem Reap, said Monday that the court decided that the seven — who were freed on bail last week — could no longer stay in Cambodia.

Ten young Westerners — five from the United Kingdom, two from Canada, and one each from Norway, the Netherlands and New Zealand — were detained when police raided a party at a rented villa in Siem Reap town and found people who said they had been "dancing pornographically" and offended Cambodian standards of morality.

Three of the 10 considered organizers of the event were denied bail.