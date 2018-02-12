  1. Home
  2. World

Israeli military court to try Palestinian teen protest icon

By KARIN LAUB , Associated press,Associated Press
2018/02/12 14:05

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2012 file photo, then 12-year-old Ahed Tamimi tries to punch an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank village of Na

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2018 file photo, demonstrators hold posters reading, "Release Ahed" during a protest demanding Israel to release Ahed Tamimi. T

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018 file photo, Ahed Tamimi is brought to a courtroom inside the Ofer military prison near Jerusalem. Tamimi is to go on tria

FILE - In this Aug, 28, 2015 file photo, Nariman Tamimi and her daughter Ahed try to free her son Mohammed from an Israeli soldier during a protest ne

NABI SALEH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi is to go on trial before an Israeli military court this week for slapping and punching two Israeli soldiers.

Palestinians say her act embodies their David vs. Goliath struggle against a brutal military occupation. Israel portrays it as a staged provocation meant to embarrass its military.

Israel's full-throttle prosecution of Tamimi, one of an estimated 300 Palestinian minors in Israeli jails, has helped stoke interest in the case.

So has a senior Israeli official's recent stunning revelation that he once had parliament investigate whether the blond, blue-eyed Tamimis are a "real" Palestinian family.

The teen with the curly mane of hair who turned 17 in jail last month has become the latest symbol of the long-running battle between Palestinians and Israelis over global public opinion.