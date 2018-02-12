Israeli military court to try Palestinian teen protest icon

NABI SALEH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi is to go on trial before an Israeli military court this week for slapping and punching two Israeli soldiers.

Palestinians say her act embodies their David vs. Goliath struggle against a brutal military occupation. Israel portrays it as a staged provocation meant to embarrass its military.

Israel's full-throttle prosecution of Tamimi, one of an estimated 300 Palestinian minors in Israeli jails, has helped stoke interest in the case.

So has a senior Israeli official's recent stunning revelation that he once had parliament investigate whether the blond, blue-eyed Tamimis are a "real" Palestinian family.

The teen with the curly mane of hair who turned 17 in jail last month has become the latest symbol of the long-running battle between Palestinians and Israelis over global public opinion.