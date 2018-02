PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — North Korea won the political gold medal at Pyeongchang just by showing up. But what's next?

Kim Jong Un scored badly needed publicity points by sending his little sister to the games and extending an invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to come to Pyongyang.

That's the low-hanging fruit.

Actually parlaying photo ops and handshakes into a summit — or a lasting, positive change in the regional security situation — is quite another matter.