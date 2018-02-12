South Korean skater Yura Min suffers wardrobe malfunction at Pyeongchang 2018

Singapore (Taiwan News)- South Korean figure skater Yura Min suffers a wardrobe malfunction at the ice dance short dance team event in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics yesterday (Feb 11).

American-born South Koreans Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin were five seconds into their routine when the hook on her top came undone and it started to slide down her shoulders. While being spun around by her partner, Yura Min had to keep adjusting her red top to prevent showing off more than her medal ambitions. They skated to a medley of songs which included a slowed-down version of Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Mariah Carey's 1997 R&B ballad, "My All," and Mexican singer-songwriter Thalía's "Mujer Latina.

At one point, the red top slipped just a little too far but she carried on with her well-rehearsed routine. She handled it with grace. Although their points in the team event may have suffered, she has avoided a complete disaster. Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin finished 9th but they will have another chance in the games in the individual pairs competition.

Yura Min was praised by commentators for recovering from the sartorial setback with so much style.