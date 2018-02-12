'I feel trapped': Violence fuels fear among Myanmar Muslims

In this Jan. 29, 2018, photo, Myanmar Muslim men pray at a mosque in Yangon, Myanmar. Far from the violence and vengeance unfolding in Myanmar’s far w
In this Jan. 29, 2018, photo, Myanmar Muslim men pray at a mosque in Yangon, Myanmar. Far from the violence and vengeance unfolding in Myanmar’s far w
In this Jan. 29, 2018, photo, a Myanmar Muslim boy prays at a mosque in Yangon, Myanmar. Far from the violence and vengeance unfolding in Myanmar’s fa
In this Jan. 26, 2018, photo, a Muslim woman pushes her cart as she sells snacks in downtown Yangon, Myanmar. Far from the violence and vengeance unfo
In this Jan. 26, 2018, photo, a Buddhist monk walks past a shop selling Islamic religious items in downtown Yangon, Myanmar. Far from the violence and
In this Jan. 26, 2018, photo, two Muslim women take a stroll through downtown Yangon, Myanmar. Far from the violence and vengeance unfolding in Myanm
In this Jan. 29, 2018, photo, A Myanmar Muslim boy prays at a mosque in Yangon, Myanmar. Far from the violence and vengeance unfolding in Myanmar’s fa
In this Jan. 29, 2018, photo, Myanmar Muslim men pray at a mosque in Yangon, Myanmar. Far from the violence and vengeance unfolding in Myanmar’s far w
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Rohingya in Yangon say the Myanmar government is increasingly linking members of the Muslim minority across the country with what officials call a terrorist threat.
Rohingya in Yangon describe a sense of rising persecution and hatred. They say Buddhist neighbors and friends are suddenly more willing to publicly express sympathies with the military's destruction of Rohingya villages in Rakhine state.
Bloody military operations that followed Rohingya militant attacks in August have driven nearly 700,000 Rohingya into refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Rohingya in Yangon say the government and media have increasingly played up their claim that they're not citizens but "illegal Bengali interlopers."