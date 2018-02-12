Cameron Forte makes his debut at Asean Basketball League with Taiwan's Formosa Dreamers

Singapore (Taiwan News)- Taiwan's Formosa Dreamers new World Import Cameron Forte made his Asean Basketball League(ABL) debut at the OCBC Arena in Singapore yesterday (Feb 11).

The Dreamers put up a great game with the Singapore Slingers. However, the Slingers returned to winning ways back at home with a 72-65 triumph. Cameron Forte finished the game with 26 points, and 16 rebounds and 2 steals in the debut game at the ABL.

In the first half of the game, the Dreamers' defense forced Singapore into a 34% shooting night from the field. Slingers' World Import Chris Charles dominated his advantage against Ronnie Aguilar, as he gets 34 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 blocks. Aguilar left the court with 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 turnovers after receiving the fifth personal foul at the final quarter.

Dreamers bounced back at the second half of the game, finishing the third quarter by a 7-2 run, trimming the deficit to 6 points, 51-45. Dreamers started the last quarter good by a dunk from Ronnie Aguilar, cutting the deficit even further. However, the Slingers imports scored straight points to bring back the advantage, bringing the Dreamers their 13th loss in the ABL games.

Dreamers' coach Hsu Hao-cheng mentioned in the interview after the competition: "I am pretty satisfied with Cameron Forte's performance on the court today, but the local players have to also take the initiative to attack and not wait for the imports."

Formosa Dreamers' new World Import Cameron Forte