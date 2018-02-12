Anderson defends Olympic gold in blustery slopestyle final

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Jamie Anderson has defended her title in Olympic women's slopestyle snowboarding, surviving blustery and treacherous conditions at Phoenix Snow Park to give the United States its second gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Anderson was one of the few riders in the final to navigate the tricky series of rails and jumps safely as the wind wreaked havoc on the field, turning the final almost into a matter of survival.

Anderson posted a score of 83.00 in the first of her two runs then watched it hold up as rider after rider either crashed or bailed. Even Anderson wasn't immune. She washed out in her second run with the gold medal already wrapped up.

Laurie Blouin of Canada took silver, with Finland's Enni Rukajarvi finishing third. Anderson is the first woman to win multiple gold medals in snowboarding at the Olympics.

___

