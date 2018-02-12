Sharks rally for 3-2 shootout win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture had a goal and an assist and then scored in the shootout to help the San Jose Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Sunday night.

San Jose's Timo Meier tied it with 53.7 seconds remaining. Martin Jones made 25 saves in the Sharks' second straight win.

Ondrej Kase had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who had won three straight home games. Cam Fowler also scored, Nick Ritchie had two assists and John Gibson made 37 saves.

San Jose moved into second place in the Pacific Division, two points ahead of Calgary in third. Anaheim is fourth, two points behind the Flames.

Joe Pavelski also scored in the shootout. Jones stopped Adam Henrique's shot in the first round, and Rickard Rakell hit the post in the second.

Meier positioned himself on the edge of the crease to tip in Couture's shot and secure at least a point for the Sharks. Couture trimmed the deficit to 2-1 at 10:56 of the third on a wrist shot into the top corner for his team-leading 23rd goal.

Fowler's seventh goal of the season put the Ducks ahead 2-0 at 6:28 of the third.

Anaheim jumped in front on Kase's third goal in the last four games. Kase sped in down the right boards and fired a long shot that snuck in between Jones' legs 2:39 into the opening period.

Jones seemed rattled by the play and nearly gave up another goal a minute later after losing track of Derek Grant's shot at his own feet. But Jones settled in by making a glove save on a shot by Chris Wagner after the Sharks turned the puck over in their own zone.

Corey Perry had a power-play goal with 18 seconds remaining in the first overturned on a successful challenge by the Sharks, with defenseman Kevin Bieksa being ruled offside.

NOTES: Bieksa played in his 800th career game. . Sharks RW Joel Ward (shoulder) missed his second straight game. . Ducks C Antoine Vermette was a healthy scratch for the second time in three games. Derek Grant replaced Vermette on the fourth line.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday to open a three-game homestand.

Ducks: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday to begin a four-game trip.

