Exiled Thai ex-PMs spotted in Beijing 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo was released Saturday of two exiled former Prime Ministers of Thailand, Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother Thaskin, shopping in Beijing.

The duo were buying chestnuts at a New Years market in Beijing, according to the photo originally published on Matichon Online.



(Image from Matichon Online)

Yingluck has only been spotted twice before since she fled Thailand in August just a few days before the Supreme Court was set to rule in a case of negligence against her. She was seen in London in December and in January, although Thai officials do not know her status in the UK nor how she is traveling as her four Thai passports have been revoked, reported the Nation.

Following severe flooding in Thailand in 2011, Yingluck enacted a rice subsidy policy which allowed the government to buy rice from farmers at rates above market. The scheme failed however, leaving farmers at a loss with heaps of unsold rice and Yingluck's government drowning in corruption accusations, according to the BBC.

Yingluck was impeached in 2015 and banned from politics for five years. She was found guilty in the negligence case against her for the rice-subsidy scheme and sentenced to five years in prison, according to the Inquirer.



(Image from Instagram user @ingshin21)

Shortly after the photo of the Shinawatras in Beijing was released, Thaskin's daughter, Paetongtarn, posted two photos of her father onto Instagram. One caption read, "My dad wishes all Thais a happy Chinese New Year from Beijing in advance. Although we are far away from each other, I always miss you, don’t you know?”